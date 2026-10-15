Zelensky: Ukraine hits Russian jets, Black Sea target

15 October 2026 20:49 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday that Kyiv's forces destroyed four Russian Su-34 fighter-bombers and damaged two others in an overnight strike on an airfield in Russia's Voronezh region, while also hitting a target in the Black Sea.

"These very warplanes were ready to launch new attacks on Ukraine and were loaded with aerial bombs," Zelensky wrote on X. He said Ukrainian forces used a Long Neptune missile to carry out the airfield strike, thanking the country's navy "for their precision!"

"Our long-range sanctions also reached a site in the Oryol region used to store and launch attack drones," Zelensky added. "Russia is dragging out the war, so our long-range operations will continue," he stated.