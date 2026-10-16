Gunay Gurbanova wins silver at U-23 World Wrestling Championships

16 October 2026 11:25 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijani wrestler Gunay Gurbanova has won a silver medal at the U-23 World Wrestling Championships in Las Vegas, USA.

Gunay Gurbanova , who competed in the 59kg weight category, lost to Ukraine's Alina Filipovych in the final on criteria after the bout ended in a 4-4 draw.

With this result, Azerbaijan's medal tally at the U-23 World Championships has reached three.

Earlier, Elmir Aliyev won silver in the 60kg category, while Ruslan Nurullayev claimed bronze in the 77kg division.

The championships will conclude on October 18.

Wrestling remains the most widely followed sport in Azerbaijan and is governed by the National Wrestling Federation, established in 1993.

A major turning point in the nation's wrestling legacy came at the Rio Olympic Games, where Azerbaijan distinguished itself as one of only two countries to improve its medal haul across five consecutive Olympic Games.

Azerbaijan also added to its Olympic record at the 2024 Summer Games, securing three bronze medals in wrestling. Hasrat Jafarov reached the podium in the 67 kg Greco-Roman category, while Giorgi Meshvildishvili (125 kg) and Magomedkhan Magomedov (97 kg) delivered bronze medals in freestyle wrestling.