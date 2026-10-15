UK allocates $22.5 million to Ukraine for Chornobyl Nuclear Plant repairs

15 October 2026 15:26 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The UK government has allocated £17 million (approximately $22.5 million) to Ukraine to fund repairs at the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant.

According to the UK Cabinet Office, the funding will support work to restore the plant’s protective structure and ventilation system, as well as essential repairs needed to extend the facility’s operational lifespan.

The statement emphasized that repairs are necessary to prevent further corrosion at the site. Failure to address the issue could jeopardize decades of international investment and pose significant long-term environmental risks.

On February 14, 2025, the opening day of the Munich Security Conference, footage allegedly showing a drone strike on the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant’s protective shield circulated on social media. Ukrainian media outlets and online communities reported at the time that the attack had been carried out using a strike drone.

The Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant is located in Ukraine’s Kyiv region, approximately 15 kilometers from the city of Chornobyl and a similar distance from the border with Belarus’s Gomel region.

The April 26, 1986, disaster at Chornobyl was the largest nuclear accident in history. Radioactive contamination from the incident severely affected territories in Ukraine, Belarus, Russia and several other countries.