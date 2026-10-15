FM Fidan warns against turning Türkiye–Azerbaijan differences into social media propaganda

15 October 2026 21:32 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Türkiye and Azerbaijan will address any differences through direct dialogue rather than allowing them to become the subject of social media campaigns, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said, reaffirming the strength of ties between the two countries.

Speaking about relations between Ankara and Baku, Fidan said the two nations had a long shared history and were capable of resolving their own problems in a manner befitting that heritage.

“There is no need for these issues to be turned into a propaganda tool through social media,” Fidan said.

He added that the subject had been discussed during his meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, stressing that the relationship between the two countries’ leaders remained strong.

“The unshakable bond between the two leaders will continue to exist in the strongest possible form,” he said.

Fidan’s remarks underline Ankara’s preference for handling any disagreements with Baku through established diplomatic channels, rather than allowing public debate and online campaigns to complicate bilateral relations.

Türkiye and Azerbaijan maintain close political, economic and strategic ties, frequently describing their relationship in terms of brotherhood and the principle of “one nation, two states”. Their partnership spans energy cooperation, transport links, regional security and diplomatic coordination.

Fidan’s comments also serve as a message that any differences between the allies should be addressed through direct engagement, with both sides seeking to preserve the broader strategic relationship.