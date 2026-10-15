Uzeyir Hajibayli's operetta captivates Uzbek audience [PHOTOS]

15 October 2026 13:39 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Uzeyir Hajibayli's operetta "The Cloth Peddler" has been performed by the Kharibulbul Theatre Company of the Heydar Aliyev Azerbaijan Cultural Center in Uzbekistan.

The event was organized as part of the Azerbaijan Culture: Literature and Art Week held in Bukhara.

The evening highlighted the longstanding friendship and brotherly ties between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

Speaking at the ceremony, the center's director, PhD in History Akif Marifli, said relations between the two nations had reached the level of strategic alliance thanks to the strong political will and joint efforts of their presidents.

He noted that the close ties between the countries offered significant opportunities to expand cultural and humanitarian cooperation and strengthen cultural diplomacy.

Akif Marifli also highlighted the center's ongoing efforts to promote Azerbaijani culture, literature and the arts across Uzbekistan. These initiatives are expected to continue, reaching wider audiences in different regions of the country.

He added that the Kharibulbul Theatre Company, operating under the center, regularly introduces Uzbek audiences to Azerbaijani stage productions spanning various genres of national drama. Such performances, he said, play an important role in deepening and enriching cultural relations between the two brotherly nations.

Obidjon Hamidov, rector of Bukhara State University, also addressed the gathering, emphasising the importance of the centuries-old friendship between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan. He noted that cultural events of this kind help people discover each other's rich literary and cultural heritage while fostering closer ties between the two countries.

The programme continued with a performance of "The Cloth Peddler", one of the landmark works of Azerbaijani musical theatre, presented by the Kharibulbul Theatre Company.

Uzeyir Hajibayli's "The Cloth Peddler" is one of the most celebrated works in Azerbaijani musical theatre. Written in 1913, the operetta combines romance, comedy and memorable music to explore love, tradition and the freedom to choose one's own partner.

The story follows Asgar, a wealthy merchant who disguises himself as a cloth seller to meet potential brides and find love on his own terms. During his travels, he meets Gulchohra, and the two fall in love, setting the stage for a series of comic misunderstandings and family conflicts.

The operetta premiered in Baku on October 25, 1913, and soon gained popularity beyond Azerbaijan. Blending Azerbaijani musical traditions with elements of European classical music, it has since been staged internationally, translated into numerous languages and adapted for film.

More than a century later, The Cloth Peddler remains an enduring symbol of Azerbaijan's rich musical heritage.