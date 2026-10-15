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Thursday, October 15, 2026

Azeri Light oil price falls to $124.14 per barrel

15 October 2026 11:02 (UTC+04:00)
Azeri Light oil price falls to $124.14 per barrel
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
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Azerbaijan’s 2026 state budget is based on an average oil price assumption of $65 per barrel. At $124.14 per barrel in Augusta, Azeri Light is trading $59.14 above that benchmark, providing a substantial price margin relative to the budget assumption.

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