President Ilham Aliyev’s social media accounts shared video on inauguration of Trans-Caspian Fiber-Optic Cable Line [VIDEO]
A video highlighting the meeting with President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the official inauguration of the Trans-Caspian Fiber-Optic Cable Line in an online format was shared on the official social media accounts of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.
AzerNEWS presents the post.
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