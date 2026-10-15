Russia ready to join South Caucasus infrastructure projects, Lavrov says

15 October 2026 18:09 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Moscow is ready to participate in infrastructure projects in the South Caucasus but has not yet received a request to join the transport route project named after US President Donald Trump.

"We have not received any requests to participate in the transport route project named after Donald Trump. However, all interested parties are aware of our capabilities and our readiness to participate," he noted.

According to Interfax, Lavrov recalled that Russia had repeatedly declared its willingness to take part in infrastructure projects.

"Russian Railways holds a concession and operates the South Caucasus Railway. We are well familiar with this infrastructure and are responsible for its maintenance," Lavrov added.

On August 8, 2025, the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia and the United States reached an agreement at the Washington Peace Summit on implementing the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP).

The project envisages establishing unimpeded transport and logistics links between Azerbaijan’s mainland and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.