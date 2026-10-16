Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs congratulates Sultan Hajiyev on appointment as CICA Secretary General

16 October 2026 11:54 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has congratulated Ambassador Sultan Hajiyev on his appointment as Secretary General of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) for the 2026-2030 term.

The ministry said this in a post on social media X.

"Congratulations to Ambassador Sultan Hajiyev on his appointment as the new Secretary General of CICA for the 2026–2030 term.

Wishing him every success in this important role and in advancing CICA’s objectives of strengthening dialogue, mutual trust and cooperation across Asia," the post reads.

It should be noted that Sultan Hajiyev serves as Azerbaijan’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Kenya.

The 7th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) was held in Baku on October 15, 2026, bringing together leaders and high-level representatives of member states to discuss regional security and cooperation.