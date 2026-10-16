Azerbaijan offers condolences to Pakistan over deadly school building collapse in Peshawar

16 October 2026 10:16 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan has extended its condolences to Pakistan following the tragic collapse of parts of a school building in Peshawar, which claimed the lives of several students and a teacher.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry expressed its deepest condolences and sincere sympathy to Pakistan, describing the country as a brotherly nation.

“We extend our deepest condolences and sincere sympathy to the brotherly Islamic Republic of Pakistan following the tragic collapse of parts of a school building in Peshawar, which claimed the lives of many students and a teacher,” the ministry said in a statement published on its official account on X.

The ministry also expressed solidarity with the families of the victims and those affected by the tragedy.

“We share the grief of the bereaved families and extend our heartfelt sympathy to all those affected by this heartbreaking tragedy,” the statement added.