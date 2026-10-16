Baku, Beijing explore agricultural investment and smart farming opportunities

16 October 2026 12:40 (UTC+04:00)

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Azerbaijan and China have discussed opportunities to expand investment cooperation in agriculture, including the introduction of smart farming technologies, the development of modern greenhouse facilities and the establishment of agricultural processing enterprises.

According to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Agriculture, a delegation led by Deputy Minister Seymur Safarli met with a business and investment delegation from the Chinese city of Xuzhou during its visit to Azerbaijan.

The Chinese delegation included executives from companies operating across various sectors of the economy.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on existing investment opportunities in Azerbaijan's agricultural sector, the participation of Chinese companies in local investment projects, the application of modern technologies and prospects for strengthening bilateral cooperation.

Safarli briefed the delegation on Azerbaijan's agricultural development priorities, the investment environment, state support mechanisms available to foreign investors and ongoing measures to modernise the sector.

Particular attention was paid to opportunities for introducing smart agricultural technologies, establishing modern greenhouse complexes and developing livestock and poultry farming.

The discussions also covered agricultural product processing, improvements to cold-chain and logistics infrastructure, and the establishment of new production and processing facilities in Azerbaijan.

The parties examined possibilities for applying Chinese technological expertise in Azerbaijan's agricultural sector and expanding exports of Azerbaijani agricultural and food products to the Chinese market.

They also discussed establishing partnerships between Chinese investors and local companies to implement joint investment projects.

Additionally, the meeting addressed the identification of specific projects of mutual interest, facilitating direct contacts between potential investors and Azerbaijani partners, and determining future areas of cooperation.

The visiting Chinese delegation comprises representatives of companies specialising in investment and real estate, agriculture and agribusiness, food technologies, electronics, industrial equipment, engineering and construction, infrastructure, logistics, smart city technologies, culture and media.