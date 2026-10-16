Azerbaijan begins road to 2028 Futsal World Cup

16 October 2026 13:08 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan's national futsal team is set to begin its 2028 FIFA Futsal World Cup qualifying campaign with an away fixture against Czechia.

The Group 12 encounter will be held at the Hala Polarka Sports Arena in Frydek-Mistek, Czechia, with kick-off scheduled for 22:00 Baku time.

Latvia completes the group, meaning Azerbaijan will face two opponents in the main qualifying round.

The 2028 FIFA Futsal World Cup is scheduled to take place from October 7 to 29, 2028, featuring 24 national teams. The host country has yet to be confirmed.

European qualifying will determine seven places at the tournament, with teams competing through several stages. The main round features 36 teams divided into 12 groups of three.

Azerbaijan has been drawn in Group 12 alongside Czechia and Latvia. The main round will continue until March 3, 2027, with teams competing for places in the elite round and, ultimately, the World Cup finals.