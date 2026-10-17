UK reports another tanker attack near Saudi Arabia

17 October 2026 13:31 (UTC+04:00)

The report follows an earlier alert about another tanker struck by an unidentified projectile approximately 68 nautical miles northeast of Al Jubayl.

All crew members were accounted for and reported safe, while the full extent of the damage and any environmental impact remained unknown, UKMTO said.

United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported that a tanker was attacked with a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) fired from a small boat approximately 78 nautical miles northeast of Al Jubayl, Saudi Arabia.

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