Lavrov warns of arms, drugs smuggling from Afghanistan

16 October 2026 18:02 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned on Friday that there is a threat of weapons and drug smuggling from Afghanistan to Russia and Central Asia.

"To counter these challenges, Russia and its partners in the region must, and are, in fact, providing an adequate, comprehensive, and all-encompassing response," Lavrov stated during the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) conference.

He noted that Russia and its partners are actively working to resolve the issue, "including our colleagues in Kabul."

Regarding the Taliban rule in Afghanistan, Lavrov noted that it is a "reality that must be taken into account."