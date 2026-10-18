Baku hosts World Sumo Championships for the first time

18 October 2026 16:55 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The opening ceremony of the World Sumo Championships has been held in Baku, marking the first time Azerbaijan’s capital has hosted the competition.

The ceremony took place at the Baku Sports Palace, beginning with the parade of flags representing the participating countries.

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov, praised the decision to hold the championships in Baku, highlighting the special attention and support given to sports at the state level in Azerbaijan.

Atil Agamirov, president of the Association of Japanese Martial Arts and Culture, said the tournament would help strengthen friendly relations between countries.

Sho Hakuho, president of the International Sumo Federation, congratulated the Azerbaijani people on hosting the world championships and on October 18, Restoration of Independence Day. He also thanked the organizers, staff and participants who contributed to the event.

Hakuho said his election as president of the International Sumo Federation last year, succeeding Akio Toyoda, was a great honour. He noted that sumo was expanding across the world and stressed the importance of bringing athletes and fans from different countries together through the competition.

The ceremony continued with the national anthem of Azerbaijan, followed by an artistic programme.

Athletes representing nearly 30 countries are competing for medals across different age groups. The matches are being held on a specially prepared earthen dohyo ring, reflecting the traditions of Japanese sumo.

On Saturday, individual and team competitions were held for boys and girls under the age of 18. Sunday’s programme features individual and team events for men and women.

The tournament follows international amateur sumo rules rather than those of traditional professional Japanese sumo. Athletes compete in weight categories, and women have their own events.

Azerbaijan’s participation in international sumo competitions dates back to 2007.