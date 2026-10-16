Azerbaijan’s $2.6 billion energy expansion sets up an 8 GW green power goal

16 October 2026 20:32 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan is advancing towards a new stage in its energy development, combining its established position as an oil and natural gas supplier with an ambitious renewable energy programme. The country plans to complete 11 power plants with approximately 2 gigawatts (GW) of combined capacity by the end of 2027, supported by an estimated $2.6 billion in investment. This programme represents a significant opportunity to expand electricity production, improve resource efficiency and establish additional sources of long-term economic growth.

Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov announced that private investment would exceed $2 billion, while state investment would surpass $600 million. Private capital therefore represents approximately 77% of the projected funding, highlighting the growing role of international investors and domestic businesses in Azerbaijan’s energy transformation.

The programme also establishes a foundation for a much larger expansion. Azerbaijan aims to develop approximately 8 GW of solar and wind power capacity by 2032, while nearly 20 large-scale renewable energy projects are progressing with international and local partners. These targets position the country to develop a more diversified electricity system and strengthen its regional energy partnerships. Source

The economic significance of renewable energy extends well beyond the construction of solar panels and wind turbines. Azerbaijan possesses substantial natural gas resources, making the relationship between renewable electricity and gas consumption particularly important.

In 2024, the Energy Ministry outlined expected benefits from approximately 2 GW of renewable energy capacity, including annual electricity generation of 5.3 billion kilowatt-hours and potential natural gas savings of 1.2 billion cubic metres. These projections illustrate the economic value of incorporating renewable generation into the national energy system.

Every cubic metre of natural gas saved through renewable electricity generation creates additional flexibility for the economy. Depending on domestic demand, production capacity and export infrastructure, these resources can support industrial activity, domestic energy security and international gas deliveries. Azerbaijan can consequently develop renewable electricity as a strategic complement to its established hydrocarbon industry.

This approach creates opportunities for two interconnected energy businesses: natural gas exports and electricity production. Together, they can support public revenues, attract investment and strengthen Azerbaijan’s position in regional energy markets.

The participation of major international energy companies demonstrates the scale of commercial interest in Azerbaijan’s renewable resources. Partners include the United Arab Emirates’ Masdar, Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power, British energy company bp and businesses from China and other countries.

Their participation brings investment capital, engineering expertise, project management capabilities and access to international energy markets. Domestic participation is expanding as well, with SOCAR involved in green energy initiatives and local investors developing four power plants with a combined capacity of 150 megawatts in Jabrayil and Nakhchivan.

The commissioning of the 100 MW Gobustan Solar Power Plant also demonstrates the practical progress of competitive investment mechanisms. Developed by China's Universal International Holdings Limited, the project emerged from Azerbaijan's first renewable energy auction, held during COP29 in 2024.

Competitive auctions planned from 2028 can further encourage transparent project selection, efficient pricing and stronger investor participation. A predictable investment framework will remain essential for converting announced projects into operating power plants.

Azerbaijan's renewable energy ambitions also carry considerable regional significance. The country occupies a strategic position between the Caspian Sea, the South Caucasus, Türkiye and European markets.

The development of additional solar and wind capacity can support future electricity exports, particularly as cross-border transmission infrastructure expands. Proposed green energy connections across the Black Sea and through Türkiye offer potential routes for delivering Caspian renewable electricity to European consumers.

Realising this opportunity requires coordinated investment in transmission networks, electricity storage, balancing capacity and international interconnections. These systems will help integrate variable solar and wind generation into the national grid while supporting reliable electricity supplies.

Azerbaijan generated approximately 21.19 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity during January–September 2026. Renewable sources, including hydropower, accounted for approximately 4.23 billion kilowatt-hours, demonstrating the existing contribution of cleaner electricity generation. Further capacity additions could substantially expand this foundation.

Azerbaijan's renewable energy programme represents an investment in industrial development, energy efficiency and international competitiveness. The projected $2.6 billion initial funding, the 2 GW capacity milestone for 2027 and the 8 GW ambition for 2032 provide measurable benchmarks for progress.

Successful implementation can stimulate construction, engineering, equipment supply, maintenance services and specialised employment. Competitive electricity production can also improve the investment environment for energy-intensive industries, including metallurgy, manufacturing and data infrastructure.

Ultimately, Azerbaijan's strongest opportunity lies in combining its established hydrocarbon expertise with a modern renewable energy sector. Natural gas, solar power and wind generation can contribute to a complementary energy portfolio, creating additional export opportunities and supporting sustainable economic expansion.

The coming years will demonstrate how effectively investment commitments translate into electricity output, gas savings and commercial returns. With international partnerships, domestic participation and expanding regional connectivity, Azerbaijan has the foundations to transform its renewable energy potential into a durable pillar of national prosperity.