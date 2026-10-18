President Erdoğan congratulates Azerbaijan on Independence Day, praises close ties [PHOTO]

18 October 2026 16:01 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has congratulated Azerbaijan on the Day of the Restoration of Independence, reaffirming the close ties between the two countries.

In a post on his official X account, Erdoğan extended his congratulations on behalf of Türkiye and its people, addressing Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and the Azerbaijani people.

“I wholeheartedly congratulate my friend and brother Azerbaijan on the Day of the Restoration of Independence, on behalf of my country and my nation. I extend my greetings to my brother, the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, and to my Azerbaijani Turkish brothers and sisters, with whom we are always one in sorrow and joy,” Erdoğan wrote.

The Turkish president’s message highlighted the longstanding friendship and solidarity between Türkiye and Azerbaijan.