First VP Mehriban Aliyeva makes post on Restoration of Independence Day [PHOTO]

18 October 2026 08:50 (UTC+04:00)

The post reads: “May Azerbaijan's state independence, sovereignty, and the peace and tranquillity in our country be eternal!”

First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared a post on her social media accounts on the occasion of the Day of Restoration of Independence.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!