Two killed, including child, after vehicle ploughs into youth football match in Kansas
Two people, including a child, were killed and several others injured on Saturday after a vehicle drove through a youth football match in Wichita, Kansas, police said.
The driver of a black Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was arrested following the incident at the Stryker Sports Complex, according to Wichita police.
“Two fatalities [are] confirmed here at the scene and multiple other casualties with individuals transported to area hospitals,” Wichita Police Captain Aaron Moses said.
The vehicle remained at the scene, and the driver was taken into custody, Moses added.
“There is no additional ongoing threat to the public from that driver,” he said.
Authorities have not provided further details about the circumstances of the incident or the identities of those killed and injured.
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