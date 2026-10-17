Trump signs new 'hellish sanctions' on Russia but suspends enforcement indefinitely

17 October 2026 10:13 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order introducing additional sanctions against Russia but simultaneously suspended their implementation for an indefinite period, according to reports by the BBC.

The measures were introduced under legislation passed by Congress to increase economic pressure on Moscow over its war against Ukraine.

The legislation, known as the Graham Act, required the US president to impose new sanctions by October 18. However, it also provides the president with the authority to temporarily suspend enforcement if doing so is deemed to serve US national interests.

Trump invoked this provision on Friday, formally signing the executive order while postponing the implementation of the additional restrictions without specifying when they might take effect.

The legislation provides for several measures targeting Russia's energy exports, financial sector and sanctions-evasion networks.

Among its provisions is the possibility of imposing tariffs of up to 100% on goods imported from countries that purchase Russian oil and gas or assist Moscow in circumventing existing sanctions.

The measures also target Russia's so-called shadow fleet, a network of vessels used to transport Russian oil and petroleum products.

Analysts have linked Trump's decision to the ongoing energy crisis associated with the war involving Iran, which has contributed to rising fuel prices and concerns over global energy supplies.

Earlier, the US president authorised purchases of Russian diesel fuel, explaining that the move was intended to help contain increasing fuel prices in the United States.

Despite the suspension of the newly introduced measures, existing US sanctions against Russia remain in force.

The legislation also codifies certain restrictions previously imposed on Moscow, while additional sanctions mechanisms have been left unenforced.

According to experts cited in the report, the decision to delay implementation could reduce the effectiveness of Western economic pressure on Russia, particularly as Washington seeks to balance its sanctions policy with domestic energy market concerns.