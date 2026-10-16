Volkswagen recalls EVs over fire risk

16 October 2026 22:35 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

German automaker Volkswagen has announced a recall of several thousand electric vehicles worldwide due to a potential defect in high-voltage batteries that could, in rare cases, lead to a fire.

According to the company, internal quality checks revealed that individual battery cells in some vehicles did not meet the required standards. The issue is believed to have been caused by manufacturing errors at the supplier’s facilities.

“In rare cases, this can lead to increased thermal stress on the batteries, and in extreme circumstances, a fire may occur,” Volkswagen stated.

According to media reports, the affected vehicles may include the ID.3, ID.4, ID.7 and ID. Buzz models produced during certain periods between 2023 and 2025. The recall may also involve the Cupra Born, an electric hatchback built on the same MEB platform.

The exact number of affected vehicles worldwide has not yet been confirmed. However, US authorities have reported that more than 22,000 Volkswagen ID.4 vehicles are subject to a recall in the United States. A recall campaign has also begun in the United Kingdom, while Germany and other countries are expected to follow.

High-voltage batteries are among the most expensive and technologically complex components of electric vehicles. One potential hazard is thermal runaway — a process in which a battery cell overheats rapidly and can trigger a chain reaction in neighboring cells, potentially resulting in a fire.

A recall does not necessarily mean that every affected vehicle is immediately dangerous. However, owners of potentially affected models are advised to contact an authorized Volkswagen or Cupra dealer and check whether their vehicle is included in the campaign using its VIN (Vehicle Identification Number).

The incident highlights one of the biggest challenges facing the electric vehicle industry: ensuring battery quality and safety throughout the entire supply chain. As automakers expand EV production, even a defect involving a relatively small number of battery cells can lead to large-scale recalls, significant costs and reputational damage.

For Volkswagen, the priority will be to identify the affected vehicles, address the battery issue and maintain customer confidence in its electric vehicle lineup.