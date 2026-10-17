Musk says US debt cannot be solved without AI

17 October 2026 19:38 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Billionaire and Tesla Inc. and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said artificial intelligence (AI) and robots are the only way to address the United States' national debt, Axios reported on Saturday, citing his interview with biographer Walter Isaacson.

In the interview, which is set to premiere on Tuesday, Musk acknowledged that his efforts to cut government spending through the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) had fallen short, saying there was "no way" to resolve the deficit from within the government. "The only way we're going to solve the national debt is with AI and robots," Musk said, adding, "We're not gonna solve it by trying to save our way there."

Musk also admitted spending too much time in the White House, saying he should have returned to his companies sooner.