Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan deepen ties with new trade union agreement [PHOTOS]

18 October 2026 12:49 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The delegation of the Azerbaijan Trade Union Confederation (ATUC) is on a visit to Uzbekistan.

The Confederation told the media that as part of the visit, the delegation first visited the monument to National Leader Heydar Aliyev in Tashkent.

Then, at a meeting held at the Federation of Trade Unions of Uzbekistan, the current state and development directions of bilateral relations were discussed.

The meeting emphasized that the friendly and fraternal relations between our countries, based on the political will of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and the continuously developing strategic partnership, create a favorable basis for strengthening cooperation between trade unions.

‎The Chairman of the Federation of Trade Unions of Uzbekistan, Gudratilla Rafigov, spoke about the activities of the organization he leads, noting the importance of expanding mutual exchange of experience and implementing joint initiatives.

‎Chairman of the Azerbaijan Trade Union Confederation, Sahib Mammadov, spoke about the work being done to modernize the trade union system in our country, protect the labor rights of members, and ensure decent working conditions, and provided information about the activities of the AHIK's health and recreation centers and the services they provide, as well as the health tourism opportunities of Azerbaijan.

Then, a Memorandum of Cooperation was signed between the Confederation of Trade Unions of Azerbaijan and the Federation of Trade Unions of Uzbekistan. The Memorandum envisages the development of a mutually beneficial partnership, the implementation of joint projects and initiatives, the expansion of experience exchange, and other issues.

The meeting included a presentation on the activities, current capabilities, and services provided by the AHIK's health and recreation centers.