Anar Huseynzade’s solo exhibition “O” opens at Museum of Modern Art [PHOTOS]

17 October 2026 12:15 (UTC+04:00)

The opening ceremony of artist Anar Huseynzade’s solo exhibition titled “O” was held at the Museum of Modern Art.

The event was attended by Alena Aliyeva and Anar Alakbarov, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Executive Director of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

Rena Mammadova, Director of the Museum of Modern Art, highlighted the exhibition’s significance, noting that the works reflect Anar Huseynzade’s thoughts on nature, the world, human creation, and existence. She said the artworks encourage visitors to think freely, explore different perspectives, and develop their own interpretations.

Artist Anar Huseynzade shared his reflections on creativity and the human quest for meaning, explaining that everyone seeks something different, whether God, love, or entertainment. He emphasized that the essence lies not in finding what one seeks, but in the process of searching itself, adding that his works express his own creative explorations.

Exhibition curator Farida Aliyeva discussed the concept of the exhibition and the philosophical meaning of “O,” explaining that it symbolizes not a specific being, but the truth and spiritual meaning humanity has sought for centuries. The exhibition aims to create thematic and conceptual unity among the artworks.

The figurative paintings and portraits explore the human inner world, while “O,” at the heart of the exhibition, symbolizes the connection between the visible and invisible realms. Inspired by literature, history, mythology, and religious and philosophical traditions, the works explore humanity’s spiritual quest and invite visitors to interpret them from their own perspectives.

Anar Huseynzade’s work explores themes of humanity, memory, spiritual searching, and existence. His artworks are held in private and public collections in Azerbaijan and numerous countries, including the UK, France, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Luxembourg, Norway, Türkiye, the United States, Canada, and Australia.