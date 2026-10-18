Türkiye congratulates Azerbaijan on Day of Restoration of Independence [PHOTO]

18 October 2026 15:06 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Türkiye’s Ministry of National Defense has congratulated Azerbaijan on the Day of Restoration of Independence.

In a social media post on Sunday, the ministry extended its congratulations to the Azerbaijani people.

"We congratulate our brotherly Azerbaijan on Independence Day and extend our heartfelt greetings to our Azerbaijani Turkish brothers and sisters," the post said.

Azerbaijan marks the Day of Restoration of Independence on 18 October, commemorating the historic decision that re-established the country’s sovereignty in 1991 and affirmed its links with the first independent Azerbaijani state.

On 18 October 1991, the Supreme Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan adopted the Constitutional Act on State Independence, a landmark document that laid the legal foundations for the country’s renewed independence as the Soviet Union approached its dissolution.