Leyla Aliyeva watches performance of Turkmen iconic Galkynysh national equestrian group in Arkadag city [PHOTOS]

19 October 2026 22:48 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

On October 19, Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, watched the performance of the Galkynysh, an iconic national equestrian group representing the Akhal-Teke Equestrian Complex of the President of Turkmenistan, at the State Equestrian Circus named after Gorogly in the city of Arkadag.

The Galkynysh group stunned the audience with spectacular acts, performing complex maneuvers on horseback.

Additionally, artists and acrobats from the State Circus of Turkmenistan and the State Equestrian Circus named after Gorogly in Arkadag delivered engaging performances.