Houthi missile strike kills at least 40 in Yemen’s Shabwa province

19 October 2026 17:07 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

At least 40 people have been killed in a Houthi missile strike on a military camp belonging to government forces in Yemen’s eastern Shabwa province.

The Al Mashhad news portal reported the incident, citing local sources.

According to the sources, the attack involved ballistic missiles and targeted the Al-Alam training camp, where a newly formed rapid-response battalion was conducting military training at the time of the strike.

Yemen’s civil war erupted after the Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa, and several provinces in September 2014. In March 2015, a Saudi-led Arab coalition intervened militarily in the country to support the internationally recognized Yemeni government.

A ceasefire agreement reached in April 2022 brought a period of relative calm to Yemen. However, fighting has intensified again since July, while the Houthis reportedly seized control of several strategic areas in the provinces of Hodeidah and Taiz, including the city of Al-Makha, in September.