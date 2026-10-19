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Monday, October 19, 2026

Azerbaijan’s potato exports rise 9% to 77,408 tonnes in January–September 2026

19 October 2026 18:20 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan’s potato exports rise 9% to 77,408 tonnes in January–September 2026
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
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Azerbaijan increased its potato exports in both volume and value during the first nine months of 2026, according to the State Customs Committee.

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