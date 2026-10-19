Countdown begins to country's biggest literary gathering [PHOTOS]

19 October 2026 16:19 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Just a few days remain until the country's largest book fair opens its doors.

Each year, the Baku Book Fair becomes a space for interaction and creative exchange among writers, literary critics, representatives of publishing houses, and everyone who values ​​the power of the written word.

Organized by the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, the 12th Baku International Book Fair will be held at the Baku Expo Center from October 21 to 27, under the theme: "Life is Bigger Than the Screen: A Child, A Book, A Real World."

A total of 59 organizations from 32 foreign countries, alongside 147 local publishing and printing enterprises and relevant institutions, are expected to attend the event.

As anticipation builds for the event, a press conference has been held in Baku to share details of what visitors can look forward to.

The press conference was moderated by Ravana Abdullayeva, an official from the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry.

Orkhan Fikratoglu, Adviser to the Culture Minister, said that active efforts were being made to promote Azerbaijani literature internationally and that this work would continue. He stressed the importance of bringing the latest developments in world literature to Azerbaijani readers through translations and intensifying efforts in this area. He also noted that one of the key priorities was to ensure that local authors and literary works draw inspiration from the country's national and spiritual heritage.

In his remarks, Orkhan Fikratoglu also stressed the importance of developing a literary industry.

"Our main task is to build a literary industry, introduce our existing literary heritage to the international community and bring the latest developments in world literature to Azerbaijan. At the same time, we must ensure that writers, publishers and other participants in the book market operate in accordance with international legal standards," he said.

Vasif Gurbanzade, head of the Azerbaijani Language and Literature Policy Department at the Culture Ministry, noted that the ministry organizes the Baku International Book Fair annually, bringing together representatives of the local and international book industries.

He said that representatives from 32 foreign countries would take part in this year's fair, which will run from October 21 to 27.

Vasif Gurbanzade described the event as an important part of the state's cultural policy, helping promote Azerbaijani books abroad while making them accessible to local readers.

The department head also emphasized that the fair, which is organized around a specific theme each year, would focus on children this time. The theme aims to encourage a love of books and reading among children, who will shape the future.

The fair will welcome People's Writers and Poets of Azerbaijan, prominent young authors, as well as distinguished writers and scholars from Turkiye, the United States, Norway, the United Kingdom, Poland, Saudi Arabia and other countries.

The fair programme will feature master classes for children and adults, book presentations on inclusion and other topical issues, autograph sessions, conferences, competitions, reading sessions and musical events.

Platforms designed to foster cooperation among representatives of the book industry will also be available.

Vasif Gurbanzade added that the Baku International Book Fair plays an important role in promoting reading culture, strengthening ties between local and international literary communities, and advancing cooperation across the book industry.

The press conference concluded with a question-and-answer session with journalists.

Photo Credits: Khanlar Alizade/ Azertag