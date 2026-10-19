France to boost police presence on weekend

19 October 2026 22:16 (UTC+04:00)

France's Interior Minister Laurent Nunez announced in a statement on Monday that police and gendarmerie forces will get reinforcements over the weekend, amid growing protests across the country.

Adding to this, he shared that "a number of measures to contain and prevent looters from acting" will be put in place as soon as tonight. Nunez stated that the French government is currently "reflecting on the doctrine of maintaining order, the management of riots and urban violence."

Meanwhile, the administration will hold a meeting with federations of traders, brands, craftsmen, and restaurateurs, as well as representatives of banks and insurance companies, at 7 pm CET, as hundreds of business establishments have been affected. The aim is to prevent the sale of looted goods and track those responsible.