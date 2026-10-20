US Vice President JD Vance says Ukraine should not join NATO
US Vice President JD Vance said he does not believe Ukraine should become a member of NATO.
He made the remarks in an interview with the 2WAY media outlet.
“As far as I know, we do not have a formal alliance treaty with Ukraine. Ukraine is not in NATO. I do not think it should be in NATO. I think it is an amazing country, full of amazing people. We will cooperate on some issues, but we will disagree on others,” Vance said.
As an example of conflicting interests, he cited Ukraine’s strikes on Russian oil refineries.
“Do I think they should be striking facilities on Russian territory that produce diesel fuel and, as a result, drive up energy prices for Americans? No,” he said.
At the same time, the vice president stressed that Washington continues to cooperate with Kyiv in several areas.
NATO was established in 1949 and currently has 32 member states.
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