Azerbaijan boosts agriculture, healthcare and education spending in 2027 Budget

13 November 2026 14:31 (UTC+04:00)

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Azerbaijan plans to allocate 3.3% of its total state budget expenditure to agriculture in 2027, with funding for the sector set to increase by 258.6 million manats ($152.1 million), or 23.1%, compared with the 2025 budget execution figures.

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