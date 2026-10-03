Germany’s public budget deficit reaches €98.8 billion in first half of 2026
Germany’s overall public-sector budget deficit, covering the federal government, federal states, municipalities and social security funds, reached €98.8 billion in the first half of 2026.
The deficit was €40.3 billion higher than in the same period last year.
According to Germany’s Federal Statistical Office (Destatis), public-sector revenue rose by 2% year-on-year to €1.0118 trillion between January and June, while expenditure increased by 6% to €1.1106 trillion.
The largest deficit was recorded at the federal level, at €72.3 billion. Federal government expenditure rose by 9.8% to €325.5 billion, while revenue declined by 5% to €253.1 billion.
Municipalities recorded a budget deficit of €20.1 billion, the highest figure for the first half of a year since the reunification of East and West Germany in 1990.
The government’s interest payments also increased significantly, rising 21.2% year-on-year to €31.2 billion.
The report attributed the continued high level of the budget deficit to economic stagnation, as well as increased investment and defense spending.
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