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Monday, August 17, 2026

Azerbaijan’s potato exports surge as prices come under pressure

17 August 2026 16:39 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan’s potato exports surge as prices come under pressure
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
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Azerbaijan exported 77,408 tons of potatoes in January-July 2026, with total export revenues reaching $29.713 million, AzerNEWS reports, citing the State Customs Committee. Compared with the same period last year, potato exports increased by...

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