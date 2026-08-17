Iran prepares IRGC for possible wider confrontation with US

17 August 2026 13:56 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The Iranian government is reportedly preparing the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) for a potentially wider confrontation with the United States, according to The Wall Street Journal, which cited Iranian and Arab officials, AzerNEWS reports.

The report says Tehran has used the current period of negotiations with Washington not only to pursue diplomacy but also to strengthen its military position and prepare for a possible escalation.

According to the report, over the past two months Iran has increased the IRGC's control over the country's military structures, appointed new commanders, expanded missile and drone production and strengthened its domestic counterintelligence network.

The changes come amid a broader restructuring of Iran's security establishment under Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei. Several veteran IRGC figures have been elevated to senior military and security positions, reflecting a harder line toward Washington and a greater emphasis on preparing for a prolonged confrontation.

The Wall Street Journal also reported that IRGC advisers have been sent to Iraq, Yemen and Lebanon, where they are coordinating with Iran-aligned armed groups. Intercepted communications reviewed by the newspaper reportedly indicate that Iranian advisers have been involved in preparations for a broader regional confrontation.

The developments come despite ongoing diplomatic efforts between Tehran and Washington. The two sides reached a memorandum of understanding in June that temporarily reduced hostilities, while the United States subsequently held off on a planned attack after mediators reported progress toward reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

The reported military preparations suggest, however, that Iran's leadership views diplomacy and military readiness as parallel tracks rather than mutually exclusive options. Recent reporting has similarly described the IRGC as gaining greater influence over Iran's decision-making as negotiations with Washington remain uncertain.