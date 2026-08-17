Azerbaijan ranks among top four importers of Russian pasta products
Azerbaijan ranked fourth among the largest importers of Russian pasta products in January-July 2026, purchasing more than $6.5 million worth of products, AzerNEWS reports via the Federal Center for Agroexport.
Belarus ranked first with around $37 million, followed by Kazakhstan with approximately $26 million and Uzbekistan with $12 million. Georgia ranked fifth, with imports exceeding $6 million.
Azerbaijan's position comes amid a broader increase in Russian pasta exports to the country over the past two years.
In 2025, Azerbaijan imported approximately $11 million worth of Russian pasta products, placing it fourth among Russia's largest pasta export markets for the year. Supplies to Azerbaijan increased by about 42% year-on-year.
In 2024, Azerbaijan was also among the top 10 buyers of Russian pasta, although its purchases were substantially lower. Based on the reported 42% increase in 2025, the value of Russian pasta exports to Azerbaijan in 2024 was approximately $7.7–7.8 million. Russian data from 2025 also identifies Azerbaijan among the leading destinations for Russian pasta products that year.
The growth continued into 2026. In January-July, Russian pasta supplies to Azerbaijan exceeded $6.5 million, keeping the country in fourth place among Russia's largest overseas markets for the product.
Russia's overall pasta exports also reached a record in 2025. The country exported about 138.5 thousand tonnes worth $211 million, up 5% in volume and 26% in value from 2024. Azerbaijan accounted for approximately $11 million of those exports.
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