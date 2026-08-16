France calls meeting after cyberattack affects 678,000 people

16 August 2026 21:18 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

France’s General Directorate of Public Finances confirmed that its information system had been illegally accessed, affecting approximately 678,000 individuals and legal entities, AzerNEWS reports.

French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu has called an interministerial crisis meeting, in response to the large-scale cyberattack targeting the country’s tax administration.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, Lecornu will chair the meeting via secure videoconference after completing a visit to the Gironde department.

The meeting will bring together relevant ministers, with one of the main priorities being preparations to notify the 678,000 individuals and companies whose data was accessed without authorization.

A complaint has been filed with law enforcement authorities, while a judicial investigation into the incident is underway. France’s data protection authority has also been notified.

Starting August 17, affected users will be contacted individually and informed about the data that may have been compromised, as well as recommended measures to strengthen their security.

The crisis meeting will also address France’s new digital governance model, an additional €200 million allocation aimed at strengthening interministerial cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and ministerial security, as well as a proposed reinforced defense doctrine.