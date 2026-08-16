South Korean military fires warning shots after North Korean troops cross border

16 August 2026 17:50 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

South Korean troops fired warning shots after several North Korean soldiers crossed the Military Demarcation Line (MDL) earlier this week, AzerNEWS reports, citing Yonhap.

According to the information, this was the first time in 2026 that the South Korean military had fired warning shots in response to North Korean troops crossing the MDL.

The incident occurred in the eastern part of the Korean Peninsula. Several North Korean soldiers crossed the military demarcation line, prompting South Korean troops to issue warning shots in accordance with established operational procedures.

The North Korean soldiers subsequently withdrew to the northern side of the MDL, and no further unusual activity was reported.

It was noted that North Korean troops have repeatedly crossed the MDL in recent years while reinforcing border areas. Following Pyongyang’s decision in late 2023 to characterize inter-Korean relations as those between "two hostile states," North Korea intensified fortification work near the border in 2024 and 2025. Seventeen such incidents were recorded last year alone.

Under South Korean military procedures, troops first issue verbal warnings when North Korean soldiers approach or attempt to cross the MDL. If the line is crossed, warning shots are fired and measures are taken to compel the troops to withdraw.

North Korea has not yet issued a statement on the incident.

Image: AP