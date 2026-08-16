Iran offers $30,000 reward for capturing or killing U.S. soldiers
Iranian Army Commander Major General Amir Hatami said Iran is offering a $30,000 reward for every U.S. servicemember captured or killed, AzerNEWS reports, citing Tasnim news agency.
Hatami announced the reward but provided no further details about how the payments would be made or whether the offer applies to all branches of Iran’s armed forces.
There has been no known deployment of US ground forces in Iran during the Middle East war, with the exception of a rescue mission in April for a downed American pilot.
The statement comes amid continued military tensions between Iran and the United States, as well as the U.S. blockade of Iranian ports.
A day earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump said that the U.S. Navy had full control over the Strait of Hormuz, while Tehran has continued to insist that Iran will determine the conditions for reopening the strategic waterway.
Image: Iranian Army Media Office / AFP
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