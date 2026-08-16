17th-century wooden Catholic church destroyed by fire
A 17th-century wooden Catholic church has been destroyed by fire at the Open-Air Museum of Folk Architecture in the Polish city of Sanok, AzerNEWS reports.
According to Poland’s State Fire Service in the Podkarpackie region, the fire broke out overnight on August 16.
Around 120 firefighters were dispatched to the scene. Although they managed to prevent the flames from spreading to nearby buildings, the church could not be saved.
Museum officials said the collection housed inside the church was also destroyed in the blaze. The historic church had undergone restoration shortly before the fire.
The cause of the fire remains unknown.
The church was considered one of the oldest churches in Poland.
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