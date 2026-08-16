Azerbaijan to host 2027 Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships

16 August 2026 20:21 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The closing ceremony of the 42nd Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships was held in Frankfurt today, with Azerbaijan officially receiving the flag as the host of the next edition, AzerNEWS reports.

During the ceremony, the championship flag was handed over by the German delegation to World Gymnastics, which then presented it to representatives of Azerbaijan.

The symbolic handover marked the official announcement that the 43rd Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships will take place in Azerbaijan from September 15-19, 2027.

Both this year’s championship and the 2027 event in Baku will serve as Olympic qualification competitions. The Baku championship is expected to provide more gymnasts with opportunities to secure qualification spots in both individual and group events, making it a particularly important stage on the road to the Olympic Games.

By hosting the world championship and an important Olympic qualification event, Azerbaijan is set to become a major focus of international rhythmic gymnastics in 2027.