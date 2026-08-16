Azerbaijan, Romania discuss expanding business ties

16 August 2026 20:55 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijani and Romanian representatives have discussed prospects for expanding economic and business cooperation between Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region and Romania’s Maramureș region, AzerNEWS reports.

A delegation headed by Elchin Yusubov, the Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in Khankendi city and the Aghdara and Khojaly districts, who is on an official visit to Romania, met with Florentin Nicolae Tuș, chairman of the Maramureș Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Business representatives and local entrepreneurs from Maramureș also attended the meeting.

The sides discussed opportunities for developing cooperation between the two regions and expanding direct business ties. Tuș expressed interest in establishing direct contacts and organizing reciprocal visits to increase trade turnover.

Yusubov briefed the Romanian side on large-scale construction and infrastructure projects underway in Karabakh, as well as favorable conditions and tax incentives available to investors. He also highlighted the positive dynamics in trade between Azerbaijan and Romania, noting that stronger interregional cooperation could create additional opportunities to diversify economic ties.

Elchin Yusubov invited Maramureș businesspeople and local entrepreneurs to visit Karabakh and explore potential investment and cooperation opportunities.