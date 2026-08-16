Mexico bets on $4 billion land corridor as global shipping routes face disruptions

16 August 2026 19:49 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Mexico is promoting a new land-based trade route across the Isthmus of Tehuantepec as an alternative to increasingly disrupted maritime corridors, including the Panama Canal, Strait of Hormuz and Red Sea, AzerNEWS reports.

According to Bloomberg, Mexico has invested at least 70 billion pesos ($4 billion) since 2019 in the development of the Interoceanic Corridor of the Isthmus of Tehuantepec (CIIT), a logistics network connecting ports on the Gulf of Mexico and Pacific coasts.

The investment has been used to rehabilitate more than 500 miles of railway, modernize port infrastructure, upgrade related facilities and acquire land for industrial development.

The corridor is designed to provide an alternative route for international cargo moving between the Atlantic and Pacific oceans, potentially reducing pressure on major maritime trade routes affected by congestion, geopolitical tensions and security risks.

Mexican authorities hope the project will attract international cargo and encourage the development of industrial hubs along the route. The corridor could also strengthen Mexico’s position as a regional logistics center and provide global companies with an additional option for moving goods.

Image: César Rodríguez / Bloomberg