Yemeni forces report 181 operations against Houthi targets
The Yemeni Armed Forces carried out 181 military operations against targets belonging to the Houthi movement Ansar Allah over the past 24 hours, AzerNEWS reports.
In a statement, Army spokesperson Colonel Majid al-Nazili said that the operations involved drones, artillery and multiple-launch rocket systems, targeting military positions and sources of threat across several areas of fighting.
According to him, the strikes killed and wounded dozens of Houthi fighters, while dozens of vehicles and weapons depots were also destroyed.
The operations were conducted across a broad area along the front lines, including areas around Taiz, as well as the provinces of Hodeidah, Abyan, Marib and Al-Dhale.
The Yemeni Armed Forces urged civilians to stay away from military sites, facilities and gatherings of militants.
Al-Nazili added that the Yemeni Armed Forces remain fully capable of taking the initiative and changing the balance on the battlefield.
Image: Khaled Abdullah / Reuters
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