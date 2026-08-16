Türkiye participates in NATO Integrated Air and Missile Defence Drill in Romania

16 August 2026 23:34 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Turkish Air Force aircraft participated in a NATO Integrated Air and Missile Defence (IAMD) exercise conducted in Romanian airspace, AzerNEWS reports, citing Türkiye’s Ministry of National Defence.

According to the ministry, the Turkish Air Force continues to contribute to NATO’s integrated air and missile defense system.

The exercise, held on August 13, 2026, involved two F-16 fighter jets from the 6th Main Jet Base in Bandırma, an E-7T early warning and control aircraft from the 3rd Main Jet Base in Konya, and a KC-135R tanker aircraft from the 10th Main Jet Base in Adana.

As part of the joint activity with NATO forces, a low-speed aerial target interception exercise was successfully conducted for the first time, the ministry said.

Image: AA