Jared Kushner in Egypt for talks on Trump’s Gaza peace plan

16 August 2026 23:01 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi held talks with U.S. President Donald Trump’s envoy Jared Kushner in the city of El Alamein to discuss the Gaza conflict and other regional crises, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.

Kushner is also expected to meet with a Hamas delegation in Cairo to discuss Trump’s proposed peace plan.

His visit to Egypt comes after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu publicly rejected Trump’s 15-point peace plan.

Nicholas Mladenov, the Peace Council’s senior representative for Gaza, is expected to accompany Kushner during the talks in Cairo.

The discussions are expected to focus on several key issues, including the deployment of international coalition forces in Gaza, the withdrawal of Israeli troops and the delivery of humanitarian assistance.