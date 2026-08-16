Wildfires rage across Germany as heat and drought intensify

16 August 2026 22:09 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Large-scale forest and vegetation fires are raging across several German states amid high temperatures and persistent drought, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.

In Hürtgenwald, North Rhine-Westphalia, firefighters have extinguished the open flames at the site of a historic wildfire. Around 1,800 residents who had been evacuated from the affected area have since returned home.

Near the Belgian border, the wildfire close to the city of Monschau has spread across an area of up to 3,000 hectares. Although the risk of the fire spreading into Germany has decreased, authorities have issued a warning to around 5,000 residents because of heavy smoke.

In Waldaschaff, Bavaria, around 80 people were evacuated because of a wildfire. They were allowed to return after the blaze was brought under control.

Meanwhile, 22 rescue workers were injured while fighting a fire in the Langscheid area of Rhineland-Palatinate.

Similar wildfire outbreaks have also been reported in Saarland, Saxony, Thuringia and Baden-Württemberg. Emergency response measures have prevented the flames from spreading further in most affected areas.