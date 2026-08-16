Nearly 5,800 migrants receive medical care in Ceuta

16 August 2026 22:36 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Spanish Health Minister Mónica García stated that around 5,800 migrants have received medical assistance in the Spanish enclave of Ceuta following a major influx of irregular migrants at the end of July, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the minister, medical services have treated approximately 5,800 migrants over the past 15 days. She stressed that the surge had not caused a collapse of the local healthcare system.

At the end of July, tens of thousands of irregular migrants managed to enter Ceuta by swimming or walking around the breakwater separating the Spanish enclave from Morocco.

Amid the crisis, Madrid decided to deploy military personnel to support security efforts in the city.

Most of the migrants have since returned to Morocco. However, according to Spanish authorities, around 5,000 migrants may still remain in Ceuta.

Image: Europa Press News