Azerbaijan hosts first Junior International Series badminton tournament

16 August 2026 23:58 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The Azerbaijan Junior Open 2026, the first badminton tournament in Azerbaijan held under the Junior International Series category, has concluded, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the Azerbaijan Badminton Federation, the competition brought together 64 junior and young athletes representing Azerbaijan, Türkiye, India, the United States, the United Arab Emirates, Iran, Uzbekistan, Georgia and Tajikistan. Winners were determined across five categories.

Azerbaijani badminton players delivered strong performances throughout the tournament.

In the men’s doubles, Azerbaijan’s Ulvi Huseynov and Amirhan Imanov defeated the U.S. representatives 2–0 (21–16, 23–21) in the final to claim the gold medal.

In the women’s doubles, Leyla Jamalzade and Yagmur Guliyeva finished as runners-up, while Ulvi Huseynov also secured silver in the men’s singles competition.

In the mixed doubles, Amirhan Imanov and Yagmur Guliyeva won the bronze medal.

The tournament had a total prize fund of $5,000 (8,500 Azerbaijani manats).

Included in the official calendar of the Badminton World Federation (BWF), the Azerbaijan Junior Open 2026 was aimed at giving young Azerbaijani badminton players greater international competition experience, supporting their professional development and strengthening competition within the national team.