Yemeni leader launches operation to reclaim Houth-held areas
Chairman of the Presidential Leadership Council of Yemen, Rashad al-Alimi, announced on Sunday that a military operation had begun to retake areas controlled by the Houthi militant group.
Al-Alimi said in a televised address that the armed forces, security forces, and other military formations had been instructed to begin operations under an approved plan aimed at restoring government control over Houthi-held areas, adding that the government's forces would seek to extend "the authority of the state and its institutions over the entire territory."
The Saudi-backed president noted that the operation will continue until "victory is achieved."
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